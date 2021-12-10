Skiers ‘All Smiles’ on Opening Day at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Despite a thin early-season snowpack of almost 30 inches at the summit of Big Mountain on opening day at Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR), about 1,500 smiling skiers and riders turned out on Thursday for a few inches of freshies on the backside, ready for a season with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, a new chairlift and the return of the singles line.

Mountain managers postponed opening day to Dec. 9 from Dec. 7 to allow for more snowfall and Public Relations Manager Chad Sokol said there was about half as much turnout compared to last year, likely due to limited terrain open, which included areas off Chair 7 and the Bigfoot T-Bar.

Ski areas statewide have also postponed opening dates due to a limited snowpack, including Bridger Bowl, Discovery Ski Area and Showdown Montana.

WMR sold about 13,400 season passes this year, 14% more than last year, Sokol said.

While skiers and riders were required to download off the frontside due to bony conditions on Thursday, lift department supervisor Aaron Larson said the employees are excited for the season and they have a near-full staff.

“We’re where we are supposed to be this time of season,” he said. “We had a lot of people return this year with more experience and we are very optimistic. We are excited to have J1 workers back and everyone in the lift department is just excited. It’s already starting on a much better note.”

“We opened the gates and it was cheering again,” Larson added. “It was all smiles.”

With the return of the singles line, which was eliminated last year as a COVID-19 safety precaution, both staff and recreationists are relieved to see folks moving through the lines faster with full chairs.

“I’m absolutely glad to see things back to normal,” said Dodd Talbot, a skier who began his first fulltime season at WMR 11 seasons ago as a ski ambassador for the mountain.

While he says he didn’t feel too inconvenienced with restrictions last year, which also included mask requirements and limited seating indoors, he missed the Canadian tourists, and he hopes to see their return.

“I’m just glad it’s opening day,” Talbot said.

In the last decade, Talbot has watched numerous skier circulation improvements happen, including the relocation of Chair 5, and he’s looking forward to the upgrade of the Hellroaring Basin chairlift. The lower terminal was relocated to the Grand Junction to spit skiers near the intersection of Toni Matt and Big Ravine, creating quicker Hellroaring laps.

“I’m excited for more Hellroaring runs,” said Axel Barker, a 16-year-old Whitefish resident.

For more information and the latest snow report, visit www.skiwhitefish.com.