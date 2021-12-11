State Legislature Leadership: Stop $2 Trillion Federal Tax and Spend Bill

As we approach Christmas, we have one request to Montana’s federal delegation: please do everything in your power to stop the reckless taxing and spending proposal currently working its way through Congress. The biggest gift Montana could receive from Washington, D.C., this holiday season is a dose of common sense, not more federal taxes, and debt.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said it’s his goal to pass President Biden’s $2 trillion tax and spend bill before Christmas. Meanwhile, inflation is getting worse, billions of dollars have already been spent in Montana with billions more on the way, and the U.S. federal debt continues to soar into the stratosphere.

Congress has already passed over $5 trillion in COVID-relief spending and recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The Federal Reserve has dumped many trillions more into the economy. The federal government is collecting more tax revenue than ever, yet the U.S. national debt is rapidly approaching $30 trillion. We cannot continue down this path. Sending out another $2 trillion in federal spending will supercharge inflation while burdening Montanans with more regulations, mandates, and taxes.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., thank you for voting against this $2 trillion boondoggle. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., you’ve been consistently standing up against this disastrous bill. Thank you. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., you’ve expressed some concerns but have not committed to putting the brakes on this $2 trillion beast of federal overreach. It only takes one Senate Democrat to put a stop to the spending madness. We keep hearing about Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema pushing back, but not our own Democratic senator from Montana. You’ve noted that President Biden’s bill somehow manages to raise a lot of taxes while at the same time drastically cutting taxes for rich liberals who own expensive real estate. Why on Earth would Democrats cut taxes on beachfront California mansions while causing massive price increases on food, energy, cars, and utilities?

The last thing Montanans want for Christmas is more inflation, more wasteful federal spending, higher taxes, tax breaks for coastal millionaires, and more federal mandates.

We urge you to oppose President Biden’s reckless agenda. Three “no” votes on the $2 trillion spending bill from our delegation would be the best presents you could deliver to Montanans this holiday season.

Mark Blasdel, President of the Senate

Wylie Galt, Speaker of the House

Cary Smith, Senate Majority Leader

Sue Vinton, House Majority Leader

Jason Ellsworth, President Pro Tempore

Casey Knudsen, Speaker Pro Tempore