Blacktail Mountain Opens Friday

Lifts will begin spinning at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area on Dec. 17 to kick off the 2021-22 season. The ski area will be open this coming Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., officials announced on Wednesday.

“The start of the 2021-22 season is also the start of an exciting new chapter for Blacktail Mountain,” said general manager Jessi Wood. “We are thrilled to get open and see everyone back out on the slopes.”

Blacktail was purchased by Washington-based Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in November and on Tuesday evening it was announced that the mountain would join the 80-resort Indy Pass as a way for skiers and riders to bundle opportunities across North America.

The resort will be closed Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 before reopening for daily operations through Jan. 2.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blacktail managers reported a settled base of 22 inches and are planning to operate the Olympic, Thunderhead and Crystal Chair as well as the Mighty Might Handle Tow on opening day.

Full day lift ticket prices are $50 for adults, $35 for teens, $25 for children and $26 for seniors.