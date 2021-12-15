Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Joins Indy Pass

For a mere $329, skiers and boarders can ski for two days at 81 different ski hills across the U.S., Canada and northern Japan, a slate of resorts that now includes Blacktail Mountain.

Less than a month after Washington-based Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort went public with the purchase of the Lakeside ski area, Blacktail Mountain general manager Jessi Wood put out a press release announcing Blacktail would join its new sister resort as an Indy Pass member.

“I am excited to offer this opportunity to Blacktail Mountain Ski Area passholders as an affordable way to get out and explore,” Wood said. “I am delighted to introduce our unique mountain experience to Indy passholders.”

The Indy Pass is a multi-mountain pass in its third season that focuses on small and medium-size ski areas, offering an affordable alternative to larger conglomerate passes such as the Ikon and Epic Pass.

There are 17 Indy Pass resorts in the Rocky Mountain region including Blacktail, Red Lodge Mountain and Lost Trail Powder Mountain in Montana; Silver Mountain Resort in Idaho; Snow King Mountain in Jackson, Wyoming; and Castle Mountain Resort in southern Alberta. Within an eight-hour drive from Blacktail, passholders can reach 13 different ski areas.

Indy Pass President Doug Fish calls Blacktail the “quintessential indie resort.”

“The addition of Blacktail Mountain and the beautiful Flathead Valley will be the icing on the cake for our passholders,” Fish said.

Current Blacktail Mountain passholders are eligible for a special discounted Indy Pass, giving them two days of skiing at each of the other 80 resorts.

Adult Indy Passes can be purchased for $329 while kids’ passes are $139. No blackout passes cost $429 and $189 for adults and kids, respectively.