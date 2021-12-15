Browning Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Rape

A Browning man was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release after he admitted to repeatedly raping two children on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Jonathan Cadotte, 60, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in August to superseding information charging him with aggravated sexual abuse and to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to court documents, Cadotte is a child predator who repeatedly sexually assaulted children in the Browning area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.



Beginning in September 2019 and continuing for about a year, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act by force against a victim. From 1993 to 1998, also in the Browning area, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act with another child victim who was under 12 years old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.