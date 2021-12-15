Man Killed by Pack of Dogs on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

BILLINGS – A 58-year-old man was killed by a pack of dogs on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana, the Bureau of Indian Affairs said Tuesday.

BIA officers responded Sunday to a call reporting a man was being attacked by dogs. Investigators found the man dead on a road in the Lame Deer area, but no dogs were there at the time.

The Rosebud County Sheriff and coroner also responded, The Billings Gazette reported.

The Lame Deer man died due to an attack by dogs, with drug and alcohol use as contributing factors, an autopsy found. No dogs related to the attack have been located or captured, officials said.

The man’s name has not been released.