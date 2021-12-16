Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Dec. 15

The basketball rankings for the 2021-22 season are just beginning to sort themselves out as teams get their sea-legs.

In Class AA, the Billings West boys and girls are in the top slots after starting their seasons unbeaten, both with two noteworthy wins in Missoula.

The Billings Central boys are atop Class A after a typical nail-biter with No. 3 Hardin, sandwiched around Lewistown. Meanwhile, Hardin stakes an early claim on the girls side after defeating a second-ranked Billings Central squad that edged defending state champion and third-ranked Havre in overtime.

Lodge Grass is in its familiar spot atop Class B for the boys, though Three Forks and Lame Deer look to be among the more formidable challengers. And the girls are already a jumble, with defending champion and No. 3 Big Timber — which returns most of its key players — falling to a rugged second-ranked Colstrip squad that subsequently fell to Jefferson, putting the Panthers on top for the first week.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

Billings West (2-0) Helena Capital (1-0) Hellgate (2-0) Billings Skyview (1-1) Flathead (2-0)

Class A

Hardin (3-0) Billing Central (1-1) Havre (2-1) Columbia Falls (2-0) Dillon (2-0)

Class B

Jefferson (2-0) Colstrip (2-1) Big Timber (1-1) Malta (2-1) Thompson Falls (3-0) Bigfork (3-0)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

Billings West (2-0) Bozeman (1-0) Great Falls (2-0) Billings Senior (2-0) Hellgate (1-1)

Class A

Billings Central (2-0) Lewistown (2-0) Hardin (2-1) Butte Central (2-0) Glendive (2-1)

Class B

Lodge Grass (2-0) Three Forks (2-0) Lame Deer (3-0) Fairfield (1-1) Wolf Point (3-0)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff