Wrestling

Class AA Boys Wrestling Rankings, Dec 17: Braves Start on Top

Flathead shows returning strength on top of first weekly rankings

By Micah Drew
Flathead’s Fin Nadeau walks off the mat after his final’s match loss to Drake Rhodes of Billings West at the AA state wrestling tournament at Flathead High School Kalispell on March 6, 2021. Rhodes won by decision. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead started the year off strong with a win at the Mining City Duals, only the second time the Braves have won the meet under coach Jeff Thompson.

Team Rankings:

  1. Flathead — 103
  2. West — 88
  3. Great Falls — 80
  4. Senior — 78
  5. Belgrade — 73
  6. Butte —63

Individual Rankings:

Weight1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
103Nolan Broan, BELZac Morse, WestDavin Naldrett, FLA Reid Whitlock, BUTEli Frisino, BOZTristan Vladic, SEN
113Keyan Hernandez, WESTColton Gutenberger, BELAiden Downing, FLALogan Younkin, CMRTre Whitlock, BUTCole Krutzfeldt, SEN
120Mason Guenberger, BELJase Van Pelt, WESTKyler Raiha, BUTGage Clothier, GFDaylon Forshee, SENDiesel Thompson, FLA
126Carter Schmidt, BELKale Baumann, GFDemetrios Saliaris, SENDane Lake, FLAHunter Rahn, CAPKarson Pumnea, BUT
132Teegan Vasquez, GLAIren Peak, SENKip Pumnea, BUTHunter Ketchum, SKYGrand O’Neil, GFDash Nugent, WEST
138Carson DesRosier, CAPJesse Aarness, WESTJalen Vladic, SENAsher Kemppainen, FLAKaleb Shine, GLATalen Barrington, SKY
145Fin Nadeau, FLAIrish Furthmyre, GFIsrael Moreno, BIGJames Roan, SRNConnor Konda, BUTCooper Mcgovern, GAL
152Avery Allen, BOZDylan Block, GFCalvin Carroll, CMRCole Graham, CAPLogan Linn, BELTrey Hanson, BUT
160Drake Rhodes, WESTGabe Lake, FLAFelix Peterson, GALGabriel Price, CMRConner Kovick, CAPTrevor Tucker, SEN
170Paolo Salminen, SKYAJ Lafurge, CMRAnders Thompson, FLAShawn Miller, SENCooper Freitag, WESTRoyce Conklin, GLA
182Noah Poe Hatten, FLAMason Christian, BUTChris Garcia, SENHayden Allie, SENRiley Downey, BUTBed ROdgers, BEL
205Brendan Lockart, GFChase Youso, FLACharlie Desmarias, SENDillen Barrington, SKYXaden Cunningham, BELSawyer Troupe, GLA
285Raven Hensley, GFOakely Woody, GALPaul Mousel, CAPMax Lee , SENKade Schleeman, BUTBrock Goff, WEST

Rankings compiled by Christa Nadeau based on the most recent Class AA results

