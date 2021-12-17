Class AA Boys Wrestling Rankings, Dec 17: Braves Start on Top

Flathead started the year off strong with a win at the Mining City Duals, only the second time the Braves have won the meet under coach Jeff Thompson.

Team Rankings:

Flathead — 103 West — 88 Great Falls — 80 Senior — 78 Belgrade — 73 Butte —63

Individual Rankings:

Weight 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 103 Nolan Broan, BEL Zac Morse, West Davin Naldrett, FLA Reid Whitlock, BUT Eli Frisino, BOZ Tristan Vladic, SEN 113 Keyan Hernandez, WEST Colton Gutenberger, BEL Aiden Downing, FLA Logan Younkin, CMR Tre Whitlock, BUT Cole Krutzfeldt, SEN 120 Mason Guenberger, BEL Jase Van Pelt, WEST Kyler Raiha, BUT Gage Clothier, GF Daylon Forshee, SEN Diesel Thompson, FLA 126 Carter Schmidt, BEL Kale Baumann, GF Demetrios Saliaris, SEN Dane Lake, FLA Hunter Rahn, CAP Karson Pumnea, BUT 132 Teegan Vasquez, GLA Iren Peak, SEN Kip Pumnea, BUT Hunter Ketchum, SKY Grand O’Neil, GF Dash Nugent, WEST 138 Carson DesRosier, CAP Jesse Aarness, WEST Jalen Vladic, SEN Asher Kemppainen, FLA Kaleb Shine, GLA Talen Barrington, SKY 145 Fin Nadeau, FLA Irish Furthmyre, GF Israel Moreno, BIG James Roan, SRN Connor Konda, BUT Cooper Mcgovern, GAL 152 Avery Allen, BOZ Dylan Block, GF Calvin Carroll, CMR Cole Graham, CAP Logan Linn, BEL Trey Hanson, BUT 160 Drake Rhodes, WEST Gabe Lake, FLA Felix Peterson, GAL Gabriel Price, CMR Conner Kovick, CAP Trevor Tucker, SEN 170 Paolo Salminen, SKY AJ Lafurge, CMR Anders Thompson, FLA Shawn Miller, SEN Cooper Freitag, WEST Royce Conklin, GLA 182 Noah Poe Hatten, FLA Mason Christian, BUT Chris Garcia, SEN Hayden Allie, SEN Riley Downey, BUT Bed ROdgers, BEL 205 Brendan Lockart, GF Chase Youso, FLA Charlie Desmarias, SEN Dillen Barrington, SKY Xaden Cunningham, BEL Sawyer Troupe, GLA 285 Raven Hensley, GF Oakely Woody, GAL Paul Mousel, CAP Max Lee , SEN Kade Schleeman, BUT Brock Goff, WEST

Rankings compiled by Christa Nadeau based on the most recent Class AA results