Class AA Boys Wrestling Rankings, Dec 17: Braves Start on Top

Flathead started the year off strong with a win at the Mining City Duals, only the second time the Braves have won the meet under coach Jeff Thompson.
Team Rankings:
- Flathead — 103
- West — 88
- Great Falls — 80
- Senior — 78
- Belgrade — 73
- Butte —63
Individual Rankings:
|Weight
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|5.
|6.
|103
|Nolan Broan, BEL
|Zac Morse, West
|Davin Naldrett, FLA
|Reid Whitlock, BUT
|Eli Frisino, BOZ
|Tristan Vladic, SEN
|113
|Keyan Hernandez, WEST
|Colton Gutenberger, BEL
|Aiden Downing, FLA
|Logan Younkin, CMR
|Tre Whitlock, BUT
|Cole Krutzfeldt, SEN
|120
|Mason Guenberger, BEL
|Jase Van Pelt, WEST
|Kyler Raiha, BUT
|Gage Clothier, GF
|Daylon Forshee, SEN
|Diesel Thompson, FLA
|126
|Carter Schmidt, BEL
|Kale Baumann, GF
|Demetrios Saliaris, SEN
|Dane Lake, FLA
|Hunter Rahn, CAP
|Karson Pumnea, BUT
|132
|Teegan Vasquez, GLA
|Iren Peak, SEN
|Kip Pumnea, BUT
|Hunter Ketchum, SKY
|Grand O’Neil, GF
|Dash Nugent, WEST
|138
|Carson DesRosier, CAP
|Jesse Aarness, WEST
|Jalen Vladic, SEN
|Asher Kemppainen, FLA
|Kaleb Shine, GLA
|Talen Barrington, SKY
|145
|Fin Nadeau, FLA
|Irish Furthmyre, GF
|Israel Moreno, BIG
|James Roan, SRN
|Connor Konda, BUT
|Cooper Mcgovern, GAL
|152
|Avery Allen, BOZ
|Dylan Block, GF
|Calvin Carroll, CMR
|Cole Graham, CAP
|Logan Linn, BEL
|Trey Hanson, BUT
|160
|Drake Rhodes, WEST
|Gabe Lake, FLA
|Felix Peterson, GAL
|Gabriel Price, CMR
|Conner Kovick, CAP
|Trevor Tucker, SEN
|170
|Paolo Salminen, SKY
|AJ Lafurge, CMR
|Anders Thompson, FLA
|Shawn Miller, SEN
|Cooper Freitag, WEST
|Royce Conklin, GLA
|182
|Noah Poe Hatten, FLA
|Mason Christian, BUT
|Chris Garcia, SEN
|Hayden Allie, SEN
|Riley Downey, BUT
|Bed ROdgers, BEL
|205
|Brendan Lockart, GF
|Chase Youso, FLA
|Charlie Desmarias, SEN
|Dillen Barrington, SKY
|Xaden Cunningham, BEL
|Sawyer Troupe, GLA
|285
|Raven Hensley, GF
|Oakely Woody, GAL
|Paul Mousel, CAP
|Max Lee , SEN
|Kade Schleeman, BUT
|Brock Goff, WEST
Rankings compiled by Christa Nadeau based on the most recent Class AA results
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.