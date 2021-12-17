Full Court Press: Basketball Highlights Dec. 16

Boys

Ronan 52, Whitefish 40

Marlo Tonasket drained 18 points and his brother Elijah Tonasket backed him with 16 as the Chiefs rallied from a big first-quarter deficit to whip the Bulldogs. Ruben Couture scored eight for Ronan, which trailed 12-3 after one quarter. Talon Holmquist led all scorers with 20 points and Gabe Lund added 12 for Whitefish.

Bigfork 58, Eureka 26

Isak Epperly drained 19 points, and Bryce Gilliard and Colin Wade added 11 apiece as the Vikings drubbed the Lions. George Brown chipped in with 10 for Bigfork, which outscored Eureka 18-9 in the second quarter and 10-1 in the third.

Girls

Ronan 52, Whitefish 33

Dani Coffman scored 17 points and Olivia Heiner added 16 as the Maidens rode a 20-3 second quarter to a romp over the Bulldogs. LaReina Cordova scored 10 points for Ronan, which trailed 12-10 after one quarter but flipped to a 15-point halftime lead. Bailey Smith scored 15 points and Erin Wilde nine for Whitefish.

No. 6 Bigfork 54, No. 8 Eureka 36:

Emma Berreth popped in 16 points and Braeden Gunlock was right behind at 15 as the Valkyries (4-0) easily won an early battle of ranked squads against the Lions. Ava Davey added 10 points and Scout Nadeau nine for Bigfork, which led by a point after one quarter but upped the lead to 12 by halftime. Ixone Coteron scored 10 and Jadyn Pluid nine for Eureka.