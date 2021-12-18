Library an Essential Community Service

One of my first actions when I moved to a new place was to find the library and sign up for a library card. A library card gave me options, gave me access to books, computers, information, and it made me feel like I was part of the community. When I moved to the Flathead and wanted to get involved in the community, it was the library that gave me that opportunity. Even in a world of increasing digital communication and information our libraries are not irrelevant. They are still vibrant, necessary, desirable community spaces. If you aren’t sure you agree I’d encourage you to visit one of our county library locations and see for yourself. I support our libraries, I support our library staff, I am proud to have my taxes support this essential community service and I want our library salaries and wages to be competitive and properly compensate our hard-working library staff. We have amazing services and programs through ImagineIF and I hope our elected officials and volunteer board members choose to support and retain the staff that make our libraries so amazing.

Carla Fisher

Columbia Falls