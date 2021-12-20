Library Appreciated by People of Flathead County

This is an open letter to the new future director of our award-winning ImagineIf Library:

I hope you will come to know how much our library is appreciated by the people of Flathead County.

You will be pleased to come to know the quality and competence of the staff of the library and the foundation who will support your efforts. I hope you bring with you the skill to settle a system down that has been in crisis mode due to recent executive resignations.

It is my sincere hope that the conflicts and issues that your predecessors have courageously dealt with have already been addressed and that the Library Board of Trustees has learned some painful lessons about how their behavior has fueled the crisis. I hope that some trustees have changed their intrusive and demeaning actions.

I hope you are welcomed to a good work environment with reasonable expectations. If that is not the case, I thank you for the courage it takes to step into significant chronic challenges to do your job, and I take comfort in knowing that you will not be surprised about the conflicts and issues on your first day of work.

Barbara Myers

Kalispell