Man Found Dead After Shooting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 42-year-old Montana man was found dead following a shooting at a house in Butte, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on South Main Street in Butte at 6:55 p.m. Sunday and found that a man had been shot, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said.

The unidentified victim was taken to St. James Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Several people at the scene were detained or questioned. Authorities say there is no continuing threat to the public, KECI-TV reported.