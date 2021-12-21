Support Dr. Al for Congress

As your former secretary of state, I enthusiastically support Dr. Al Olszewski for Congress because he is the only candidate who clearly understands the importance of preserving the integrity of, and confidence in, our elections process.

Starting at the border, Democrats are working hard to destroy our nation. Erasing our border, handing out welfare benefits to illegal aliens who violate our laws, and allowing the flow of drugs and violent offenders into the United States is only the beginning.

Now, Democrats want to make illegal immigrants eligible to vote and remove important protections for our most sacred right.

As a state senator, Dr. Al worked to pass a ban on ballot harvesting. At the federal level, he knows we must do much more. In Congress, he will continue my fight to protect the integrity of our elections – something over 1,000,000 servicemembers have died defending.

While the federal government has a limited role – ultimately, control of our elections does not belong in the hands of politicians in the D.C. Swamp – it belongs with the states. As your congressman, Dr. Al will fight to preserve each state’s right to:

• Require a valid, government-issued photo ID to vote.

• Verify signatures for absentee and mail-in ballots.

• Continue to ban illegals and non-citizens from voting.

These are all constitutional safeguards that ensure free, fair, and accessible elections. A vast majority of Americans, including legal immigrants, believe it should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Only by enacting these common-sense measures are we going to restore confidence in the outcome of our elections.

Brad Johnson

Former Montana Secretary of State