Podcast: 2021 in Review and a Look Towards 2022

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Today host Micah Drew chats with Flathead Beacon Editor-in-Chief about the biggest trends affecting northwest Montana in 2021 and what stories he’ll be paying attention to in the new year.

Later, Micah eschews the news of the week to read a collection of entries from the infamous Flathead Beacon Police Blotter. There’s a good chance this will become a regular segment on the podcast next year. There will be no new episode next week, but from everyone here at the Flathead Beacon have a fun, festive holiday week and a happy new year!

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.