Support ImagineIF Library Staff

The librarians and staff of the ImagineIF libraries deserve our appreciation and support. Throughout the pandemic, while other libraries refused to open their doors, ImagineIF not only re-opened and maintained its welcoming atmosphere but expanded services to include curbside delivery, personal shopping, and take-home activity kits. I would like to thank these remarkable women and men for their work.

I implore our county commissioners to appoint a library board that understands the role of libraries, decries censorship and supports first amendment rights not one that feels compelled to meddle with acquisitions because of their personal opinions, slash salaries and drive away exemplary professionals.

Our library is an egalitarian marvel. Regardless of income, age, or social status everyone is welcome, treated with respect and allowed access to the extensive collection. As a community we must demand support for the fine people responsible for this indispensable institution.

Colleen O’Brien

Kalispell