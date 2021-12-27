FVCC Names Reception Hall after Longtime President

When Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Paul D. Wacholz College Center opens in spring 2022, the first place students and visitors will step foot will be the Jane A. Karas Reception Hall.

The entryway of the roughly 58,000-square-foot center will honor FVCC’s current president, who has served in her role for two decades. The FVCC Board of Trustees voted on the name at its Dec. 20 meeting.

“People believe in our mission, they believe in the outcomes we produce and they believe in you, Dr. Karas,” said Bob Nystuen, Regent for the Montana University System, at the board meeting.

Karas began working at FVCC in 1999 as Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs and was selected to serve as president in 2001. Under her leadership, FVCC has expanded from four buildings to 12 buildings, including the new College Center, and has added a slew of academic programs including those with an emphasis on healthcare and the trades.

“I am extremely touched by this recognition. Serving as President of FVCC has always been a honor and a privilege,” Karas said in a prepared statement. “My focus has always been to meet the needs of our community help our students succeed. None of this would have been possible without numerous partnerships and the hard work of so many. I am grateful to the outstanding faculty, staff, visionary trustees and supportive community for helping to make FVCC the exceptional college that it is.”

Much of the development in educational opportunity and facilities was driven by community needs, prompting Karas to pursue partnerships between faculty, staff and local community members.

“Jane oversaw and supported the development of specialty programs and new opportunities for students and the community including the honors program, the first student housing and expansion of scholarships,” Nystuen continued. “When we look at the expansion of career and technical programs, we know that the training of local students for jobs here in northwest Montana is incredible. This place — FVCC — is all about jobs and getting jobs.”

Karas has also been instrumental in helping the FVCC Foundation raise money for many of the campus expansions, which included four capital campaigns that raised over $30 million. The latest fundraising campaign for the Wacholz College Center raised $20 million prior to construction breaking ground in April of 2020 and it is expected to wrap up in late summer of 2022.

Upon completion, the center will include a 1,000-seat performance and lecture hall, an exhibition lobby, art gallery, reception hall, performing arts educational wing, an outdoor amphitheater, a two-court gymnasium and a multi-purpose activity complex.

The new performance space will be the future home of the Glacier Symphony and will be a venue that attracts larger bands and shows that Flathead Valley residents might otherwise have to drive to Missoula or Spokane to see.

Whether locals walk into the center for a concert, a lecture or to hit the gym, they will pass through the entryway that pays homage to Dr. Karas’ legacy of dedication to FVCC.

“We’re so lucky to have this and it is because of the work Jane and her team have done,” Nystuen added.