Twenty from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game

Senior standouts representing nine different Northwest Montana high schools have been selected or named as reserves for the 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, it was announced on Dec. 25.

The annual all-star football game will be played on June 18, 2022 in Great Falls and features the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 20 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and 10 more as alternates for the West team. The student-athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Eureka, Flathead, Glacier, Hot Springs, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.

Of the local teams, Glacier had the most players selected with two on the West roster and three alternates. Both kicker Patrick Rorhback and running back Jake Rendina will continue their football careers in college, at the University of Montana and Army, respectively, after each signed a National Letter of Intent this month. Three Wolfpack seniors were named as alternates — defensive tackle Erik Junk, linebacker Wyatt Tomasen and defensive back Connor Sullivan.

Up north, Columbia Falls contributed two players, safety Mason Peters and running back Isaiah Roth on the West squad roster, while south of Flathead Lake Polson did the same with defensive end Braunson Henriksen and wide receiver Colton Graham.

The other West roster selections are Braden Guse, a defensive tackle from Bigfork, safety Brodie Smith of Whitefish, linebacker Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls and Hot Springs’ Kyle Lawson on special teams. Additional West team alternates are George Brown (Bigfork), Danny Dunn (Eureka), Johnny Fehr (Eureka), Talon Holmquist (Whitefish), Jaxsen Schlauch (Whitefish), Chase Youso (Flathead) and Levi Taylor (Whitefish).

The Montana East-West Shrine Game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, and organizers say the game has raised nearly $1 million in the last 10 years. The East team won last year’s game 28-22, their third straight victory in the series. For more information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.