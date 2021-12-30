Year in Review 2021: Year in Photos A selection of the Beacon's best news, sports and feature images from the past year By Hunter D'Antuono December 30, 2021 The remains of an old tree are rooted to the sandy-bottomed shallows of the north shore of Flathead Lake near Bigfork on Oct. 9, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A crowd of over a hundred President Trump supporters gather in Depot Park in downtown Kalispell on Jan. 6, 2021. Chaos erupted in Washington D.C. the same day, as supporters of the President broke into the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress’s count of Electoral College votes and confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Donna James, 91, visits with her husband Donald James, 92, with a cellphone through a glass door at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation Center in Whitefish on Jan 13, 2021. Donald is a current resident of the home. The couple has been married for 72 years. “I love you,” said Donna. “I miss my cribbage partner. I’m sick of playing solitaire.” Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Audrey Goodsell of Glacier High School wrestles Flathead High School’s Sara Harrison at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan 8, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A bird’s eye view of Flathead Salvage car junkyard in Somers on Jan, 29, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Furrier Brian Osterday at his shop in Kila on Jan. 27, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Swimmer Lily Milner of Flathead High School on March 11, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Ocean-esque waves thunder onto the shores of Woods Bay on Flathead Lake as high winds battered Montana on March 28, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Deer bones are scattered among the ruts on West Valley Drive north of Kalispell on March 29, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A gingerbread man adjusts his goggles at the summit of the mountain on the last day of the ski season at Whitefish Mountain Resort on April 11, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Joel stores his glove on top of his cap during pee-wee baseball practice at the Kidsports complex in Kalispell on April 28, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Flathead Valley Community College graduation ceremony at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on May 7, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Bryan Vasquez, right, lands a blow on Chris Sigouin at the Wimp 2 Warrior cage fights hosted by Straight Blast Gym of Kalispell at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on May 15, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon About 1,000 runners head east on Second Street for the Whitefish Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K in Whitefish on May 22, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A robin takes off from the top of a tree on Logan Pass off of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on June 2, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon The crowd cheers for Brothers Osborne at Under The Big Sky in July 2021. JP Edge | Flathead Beacon Logan Health facilities staff member Eugene Hansen pulls a duckling out of a storm drain and passes it to his coworker Alexander Johnson in the Summit Medical Fitness Center parking lot on July 7, 2021. Logan Health staff and the City of Kalispell dug up a section of the parking lot to rescue ten trapped baby birds. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon About a 100 protestors gathered in downtown Whitefish on August 18, 2021 in response to the Whitefish School Board’s decision to require masks indoors for kindergarten through 6th grade students. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Competitors in the Leroy Skunkcap Memorial Indian Relay Race race around the track at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 19, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Bare back bronc rider at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo on August 19, 2021. JP Edge | Flathead Beacon The chimney is the only part of Duane Kannberg’s home that remained standing after the Boulder 2700 Fire swept over his property along the east shore of Flathead Lake, as seen on Aug. 26, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Long exposure images accented with glow sticks at McGregor Lake in Marion on Sept. 1, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono and JP Edge | Flathead Beacon A subdivision meets farmland off of Three Mile Drive on the westside of Kalispell on Sept. 22, 2021 Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A soldier at the memorial of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack at Wrangler Springs Ranch in Big Fork on Sept. 11, 2021. JP Edge | Flathead Beacon Law enforcement responds to the scene of a shooting incident that left one dead and two injured in the parking lot of Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Sept. 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Whitefish Bulldogs goalkeeper Will Peppmeier whips around to stop Columbia Fall’s final shot of the game from crossing the goal line, cementing the Bulldog’s 3-2 state championship victory in Whitefish on Oct. 30, 2021. The Bulldogs won 3-2. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Portraits of trick-or-treaters in Kalispell on Oct. 31, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Levi Taylor of the Bigfork Vikings embraces fans, friends and family after his team’s loss to the Florence Falcons in the Class B football final on Nov. 20, 2021. The Falcons won 42-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Max Flickinger, 7, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Jeanelle Aubert of the Flathead City-County Health Department at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell on Dec. 1, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Derrick Coston has a drink in his Buddy the Elf costume at the Great Northern Bar during the Christmas Stroll in Whitefish on Dec. 10, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup. Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox. Email