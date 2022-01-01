Two Incumbents, Three Newcomers Elected to CSKT Tribal Council

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ (CSKT) 10-member tribal council will feature three new representatives after last month’s elections on the Flathead Indian Reservation, including a replacement for longtime council member and current chairwoman Shelly Fyant, who lost reelection.

Tribal members cast their general election ballots on Dec. 18 for five positions on the tribal council, with the remaining five seats up for election in 2023. Votes were tallied and certified on Dec. 22, finalizing this year’s election for the governing body of the CSKT.

Fyant, an incumbent tribal council member elected in 2013 who was voted chairwoman in 2020, lost reelection in the Arlee district to former council member and write-in candidate Jim Malatare 939-476. Malatare and Fyant previously faced off in the 2013 election, with Fyant garnering 70% of the vote.

The Polson District will now be represented by Jennifer Finley, who defeated incumbent Charmel Gillin 1,010-409.

Len Twoteeth, an incumbent in the Elmo district, held off challenger Art Caye, 1,153 votes to 276, while Ronan’s incumbent councilor Carole Depoe Lankford defeated challenger Leonard Michel 1,118-311.

One of two newly created at-large positions was on the ballot this year with Tom McDonald receiving 1,008 votes over Dan DePoe’s 403. The second at-large position will be up for initial election in 2023.

The new council members will be sworn into office on Jan. 7, when they’ll immediately vote on a new chair to replace Fyant.

The CSKT Tribal Council is composed of 10 members who represent eight districts on the Flathead Reservation along with two at-large members. Each member is elected to a four-year staggered term. The chair serves as the chief executive officer of the tribe.