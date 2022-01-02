Propane Leak Leads to Explosion, Fire Killing Montana Man

WOLF POINT – A propane tank leak in an outbuilding at a Montana farm led to an explosion and fire that killed a 34-year-old Wolf Point man, Roosevelt County officials said.

The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Wolf Point, Sheriff Jason Frederick said.

The explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the outbuilding, killing Payden Nygaard, who was inside the building, Frederick said.

Temperatures were minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit (-32 Celsius) at the time, which Frederick said slowed the recovery of Nygaard’s body.