An Oath of Apathy

At what point did Americans decide to take the Oath of Apathy?

As a member of the American Society of Apathetics, I solemnly swear and declare: “I will endure any injustice, accept any abuse, absorb any disrespect, suffer any deprivation, concede any exclusion, inhale any toxins, and avoid any public responsibilities in order to defend my inalienable right to apathy, so help me, my descendants, and my country.”

America, the land, the resources, and the tax revenue, in theory, belong to the people. It’s time to get off the couch and take it back from corrupt politicians and their corporate Masters.

Alecia R. Davis

Eureka