2021 Flathead County Home Sales Snapshot

Happy New Year! Let’s look back at 2021, charting sales of single-family residences within Flathead County, original list price $200,000 – $799,999, 3-4 beds, 1+ baths, and 900+ square feet. Gray bars show the quantity of sales by original list price range, orange line shows median days from listing to contract, and green line shows median days from contract to close.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
