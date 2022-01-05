Columbia Falls Man Killed in Rollover Crash

A 47-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Columbia Falls while driving southbound on U.S. Highway 2, where he lost control of the vehicle on snowy and icy roads, according to a fatality report by the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Columbia Falls resident was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from his GMC Yukon. Emergency responders transported the victim to Logan Health, where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The driver’s identity has not been released.