Kalispell Man Struck and Killed After Crash on Snowy Highway

BUTTE – An 84-year-old man was struck and killed after his vehicle was involved in a crash on a snowy highway in southwestern Montana, the Montana Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The Kalispell man’s sport utility vehicle was involved in one of two crashes that happened Wednesday afternoon near the Fairmont exit on Interstate 90, about three miles (five kilometers) south of Anaconda, the patrol said.

The man was standing outside his SUV when the driver of another vehicle lost control and struck him and his vehicle, Trooper Amanda Villa told The Montana Standard.

The man was taken to the hospital in Butte, where he died, Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lori Durkin said Thursday. His name has not been released.

At the time of the crash, several cars had already pulled off to the side of the highway.

“Visibility was a factor,” Villa said.