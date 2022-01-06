Skip to content
Season of the Senses

Snow envelopes the ridge with its deafening silence. The wind cuts deep, burning hotter than a stoked fire. Swallow the ice-cold air; feel the countryside in the marrow of your bones. Experience every idle hour, winter lingers on.

By Chelsea Martini
Tom Martini, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Model: Tom Martini, Sydney

What he’s wearing: 

Filson – Mackinaw$459The ToggeryWhitefish

Wrangler – Cowboy Cut Jeans$44Western OutdoorKalispell

Serratelli – Fur Felt Western Hat$249.99Western OutdoorKalispell

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

Filson – Mackinaw Wool Cruiser

$ 459

The Toggery

Whitefish

Cody James -Silk Scarf

$ 34.99

Boot Barn

Kalispell

C.Martini – Antler Scarf Slide

$ 75

CMartini Jewelry

Rollins

Ariat – Heritage Roper Boot

$ 149.95

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

Serratelli – Fur Felt Western Hat

$ 249.99

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

Vintage – Bull Riding Chaps

$ 255

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Double Diamond Halter Co. – Lariat Rope

$ 99.99

Murdochs

Columbia Falls

A Book of Country Things – Walter Needham

$ 3

Blacktail Mountain Books

Kalispell

Murdochs – Full Grain Leather Gloves

$ 27.99

Murdochs

Kalispell

Filson – Log Carrier

$ 95

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

Vintage – Leather Gun Belt

$ 179

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Pendleton – Wool Blanket

$ 269

Murdochs

Kalispell

