Season of the Senses

Model: Tom Martini, Sydney
What he’s wearing:
Filson – Mackinaw, $459, The Toggery, Whitefish
Wrangler – Cowboy Cut Jeans, $44, Western Outdoor, Kalispell
Serratelli – Fur Felt Western Hat, $249.99, Western Outdoor, Kalispell
STYLE GUIDE
Filson – Mackinaw Wool Cruiser
$ 459
The Toggery
Whitefish
Cody James -Silk Scarf
$ 34.99
Boot Barn
Kalispell
C.Martini – Antler Scarf Slide
$ 75
CMartini Jewelry
Rollins
Ariat – Heritage Roper Boot
$ 149.95
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Serratelli – Fur Felt Western Hat
$ 249.99
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Vintage – Bull Riding Chaps
$ 255
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Double Diamond Halter Co. – Lariat Rope
$ 99.99
Murdochs
Columbia Falls
A Book of Country Things – Walter Needham
$ 3
Blacktail Mountain Books
Kalispell
Murdochs – Full Grain Leather Gloves
$ 27.99
Murdochs
Kalispell
Filson – Log Carrier
$ 95
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
Vintage – Leather Gun Belt
$ 179
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Pendleton – Wool Blanket
$ 269
Murdochs
Kalispell