Columbia Falls Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Photographing Minor

A 53-year-old Columbia Falls man has been accused of sexually assaulting and photographing a minor who he met on social media starting when the victim was 11 years old.

David Elven Kellogg is charged with five felony counts in Flathead County District Court, including aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse without consent and two separate charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Kellogg was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Jan. 4 and a judge ordered his conditions of release with a $300,000 bail and GPS monitoring.

According to charging documents, the now 15-year-old victim reported a sexual assault on Sept. 29, 2021, that had occurred two weeks prior. While at Kellogg’s home in Columbia Falls, the victim reported being held down and raped by Kellogg while they yelled for him to stop.

The victim also told authorities they had an ongoing sexual relationship for the last four to five years after meeting on social media when the minor was 11 years old, records state. Kellogg gave the victim money, drugs, cell phones and other gifts in exchange for sexual acts, records state. Authorities found sexually explicit messages and photos that Kellogg sent to the minor, who said he had been documenting and filming their encounters since the relationship began.

During a search warrant, law enforcement found lubrication and condoms and seized 14 cell phones, three computers, a video recorder and several other devices with multiple sexually explicit videos, which appeared to have been filmed at his home. Footage revealed numerous videos, including with the victim, and other children “who appeared approximately 10 years old engaged in sexual conduct.”

Law enforcement also found “what appeared to be” cocaine and three grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Kellogg’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 before Judge Heidi J. Ulbricht.