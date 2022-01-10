Anyone Need a Toaster?

There are many thoughts on courage. Osho says courage is risking the known for the unknown, the familiar for the unfamiliar. Many quotes speak to the conviction of standing firm in one’s beliefs despite adversity; or the ability to arm oneself with courage to overcome fear.

These are uncertain times beyond what virtually all of us have experienced. History will not judge us kindly. We as a society have a choice in how to respond, fear or courage.

We look to our leaders for leadership and what I see saddens me. How much courage does it take to say that you are against everything that someone else is for? How much courage does it take for a politician to stoke fear and judgment; to race to their twitter account with half-truths and all out lies without any concern for honesty?

For those who claim we are a nation under God; why is it people vote for politicians with the lowest moral character and no courage? For Christians, Jesus says we will know His followers by their love. How much love (courage) do we have for immigrants around the world risking their lives for just a portion of what we take for granted; for people of color; for people with physical and mental limitations; for drug addicts; for homeless; for the poor?

We revere the Greatest Generation: because of their sacrifice and contributions. Yet, they did not steer their ship with fear but with courage, faith, and love. Can we not do any better?

Courage is choosing curiosity over fear; of being open to new ideas instead of indolently being against everything new or different. Courage is taking risk – opening our hearts to the possibility and not giving fear a permanent seat at the head of the table. If you want guarantees, buy a toaster.

Robert Betts

Whitefish