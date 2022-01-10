Voisin Qualifies for Third Olympic Team

Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin placed third Sunday in women’s slopestyle at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Resort to clinch a spot on her third Olympic team for the U.S.

Her 81.38 points was the top mark for U.S. skiers and just behind winner Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland (87.18) and Great Britain’s Isabel Atkin (83.53).

Voisin made her first Olympic team when she was just 15 and has represented the U.S. in both the Sochi and Pyeongchang Olympics.

An announcement of the full team is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, but athletes have been competing in a series of qualifying events. Voisin did not ski in the previous competition at the Dew Tour after a crash in practice.

Voisin, who has also been invited to the X Games, has seven X Games medals – two gold, two silver and three bronze – and is the only American woman to win gold in X Games ski slopestyle.

In the previous Olympics in 2018, Voisin finished fourth. In Sochi in 2014, she got injured in practice prior to competition and was unable to compete.