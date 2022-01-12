Market Trends: How Many Square Feet, for My Dollar, by City?

Let’s look at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold during the past 12 months — by city and sold price range (see chart and animated GIF).

You might assume that Polson always delivers more square footage for the dollar, yet the chart shows Bigfork delivered the most square footage in the lowest price range. Columbia Falls sits below Bigfork in three ranges.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.