Are we now living in a banana republic? It started with a dubious election last and a spineless U.S. Supreme Court that refused to even look at the evidence of voter fraud that 70 million people believe occurred. For the past year we have observed one crisis after another instigated by this incompetent President and his equally incompetent VP. If your news source is ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, or CNN, you probably haven’t heard of any of the following disasters caused by Biden, as they are not journalists, but merely the propaganda arm of a corrupt Democratic Party, and their orders from the party leaders are to mislead the American people with obfuscations and lies. These are some of Biden’s anti-American actions:

• Killing our energy independence and the Keystone Pipeline, giving us the highest gas prices in 7 years. We now have the worst inflation of prices in 30 years, and Biden is begging OPEC to produce more oil which is complete insanity.

• Refusing to abide by and enforce Supreme Court decisions, and planning to pack the Supreme Court with ideologues who support his radical Marxist agenda.

• Forcing an unconstitutional vaccine mandate upon American citizens.

• Biden’s departure from Afghanistan became a total debacle leaving dead and wounded Marines and abandoning $80 billion in military hardware to the Taliban terrorists. Biden declared he would evacuate all Americans, but he instead leaves Americans abandoned and betrayed.

• The most lawless of Biden’s actions has been his refusal to enforce our immigration laws and to protect the sovereignty of the country. Section 4 of Article 4 of our Constitution guarantees that the federal government will protect every state against invasion and domestic violence. The Border Patrol apprehended hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens at the southern border in 2021, many with COVID, and they are being released into the U.S. Biden has created a humanitarian catastrophe, and a health crisis of monumental proportions. His illegal border policies have enabled the Mexican cartels to increase child sex trafficking, and to bring in greater amounts of drugs to the detriment of our state.

Fred Smith

Polson