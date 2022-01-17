Billings Police Investigating Shooting Death of 15-year-old

BILLINGS – Police in Billings are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot shortly after 2 a.m., but when officers arrived nobody was there. They did find shell casings, police said.

About 12 minutes later, a local hospital called dispatchers to report a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. He later died.

His name has not been released. An autopsy is planned, police said.

The incident reportedly involved a disturbance between multiple parties, police told The Billings Gazette. Anyone with information was asked to call police.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.