North Dakota Beekeeping Supply to Serve Top U.S. Honey States

BISMARCK, N.D. – A commercial beekeeping supply business has opened in far southwestern North Dakota that will serve people in three of the top five honey producing states in the country.

State Department of Commerce officials say Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger is meant bolster the beekeeping and other agriculture sectors in the community and region. It is within comfortable driving distance for producers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

“These are some of the largest honey-producing states in the country, and we look forward to being a local resource for them,” said Blake Shook, the supply’s director of strategic planning.

North Dakota leads the nation in honey production, and together with Montana and South Dakota produced nearly half of all U.S. honey in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The project was backed by local and state incentive programs. It is expected to create 12 full-time jobs.

“As the No. 1 honey producer in the nation, North Dakota is a fitting hub for beekeeping supplies and is home to many residents who rely on our state’s ability to remain a competitive leader in the honey market,“ North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Hettinger is located minutes away from the South Dakota border and about an hour from the Montana border.