Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed on U.S. Highway 2

A 33-year-old Butte woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on U.S. Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Coram on Sunday, Jan. 9 just after 9 p.m., according to a fatality report by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Tamyrn Strickrodt was dead when authorities arrived on the scene, officials said Tuesday in a press release, in which they also released the victim’s identity.
Both Strickrodt and the vehicle were traveling eastbound when she was struck.
The driver was not injured.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.