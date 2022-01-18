Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed on U.S. Highway 2

A 33-year-old Butte woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on U.S. Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Coram on Sunday, Jan. 9 just after 9 p.m., according to a fatality report by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Tamyrn Strickrodt was dead when authorities arrived on the scene, officials said Tuesday in a press release, in which they also released the victim’s identity.

Both Strickrodt and the vehicle were traveling eastbound when she was struck.

The driver was not injured.