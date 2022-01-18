Investigators Seek Tips in Evergreen Homicide

Investigators with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information surrounding the homicide of a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday night at 125 Flathead Drive in Evergreen.

“We don’t know a lot right now,” Detective Commander Josh Buls said. “We know the male was at the residence and some neighbors heard gunshots but beyond that we are trying to piece together information.”

The victim’s identity has not been released yet pending notification of his next of kin.

Detectives are currently working on any leads to identify persons of interest. Call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov with any information.