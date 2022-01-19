Authorities Investigating Lake County Homicide-Suicide

Two Lake County residents were fatally shot early this morning at a home in Big Arm in an apparent homicide-suicide, according to Sheriff Don Bell.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, Lake County deputies received a report of a possible homicide-suicide where they found a woman and a dog fatally shot. Another person had also been shot but was still alive when authorities arrived on scene. However, the person died after being transported to the hospital.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the deceased pending notification of family members.

The Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s office and the state medical examiner are continuing investigations. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Missoula.