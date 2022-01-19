Flathead Co. Authorities Arrest Suspect Following Manhunt

Flathead County authorities on Wednesday morning apprehended a suspect in a Whitefish neighborhood east of Wisconsin Avenue following an all-night manhunt that began on Half Moon Road and included an aerial search, according to a Whitefish Police Department press release.

Christopher Lakey was transported to the Flathead County Detention Center with charges pending.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Flathead County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to arrest Lakey during a traffic stop on Half Moon Road when he sped away and a pursuit ensued. Authorities were not immediately available Wednesday to elaborate on what alleged offenses Lakey is suspected of committing.

Deputies pursued Lakey to Edgewood Place where Whitefish police deployed spike strips. The suspect’s vehicle drove a short distance before it was disabled on Wisconsin Avenue where Lakey ran off.

Several law enforcement agencies including Montana Highway Patrol, the Northwest Regional SWAT team and Two Bear Air conducted a search of the residential areas east of Wisconsin Avenue.

Authorities located Lakey Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a suspicious person from a resident in the area and transported him to the Flathead County Detention Center.