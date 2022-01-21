Montanans Set to Compete at X Games Aspen

Three athletes with Montana ties will be competing this weekend in Aspen, Colorado at the X Games.

The contingent is led by Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin who recently qualified for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Voisin is scheduled to compete in the women’s ski big air contest Friday, January 21 at 12:30 p.m. and in women’s ski slopestyle Saturday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. as the only American in both fields.

Voisin is also the only American to win X Games gold in women’s ski slopestyle in the history of the event. She has seven career X Games medals, two gold, two silver and three bronze, dating back to her first appearance in Aspen in 2014 at age 15.

If you’d like to watch, there will be a livestream during the contest on the X Games YouTube or on the ESPN app. Both contests will re-air as part of the X Games coverage on ABC from 12-4 p.m. MST January 22.

Missoula’s Quinn Wolferman and Helena’s Konnor Ralph will participate in the ski knuckle huck contest Sunday, January 23 and viewers can watch on ESPN during their X Games coverage from 5-7:30 p.m. MST.

Wolferman has competed in the event for each of its previous two years with bronze medal finishes in each appearance.

Ralph, a member of the U.S. Freeski rookie slopestyle squad, was just added to the event this week.