Putting the Cart Before the Horse, Again

There continues to be a dizzying amount of applications and approvals of developments for housing in the valley.

One question I have is, where is the water going to come from to serve all of these new residences and businesses? Is our water supply infinite? Are we capturing more snowpack and rainwater to meet the needs (bathing, showering, cooking, laundry, and landscape watering) of these growing towns? We’ve had several droughts affecting the valley over the decades. In some of our towns there are watering restrictions for landscaping, but are they adhered to?

Another question I have of course is about transporting all of these new residents. Most probably each residence will have at least one auto or truck, most likely two or more. Will Highway 93 need to be reconstructed, again, from northwest of Whitefish, south through Somers and Lakeside and beyond? Surely Highway 40 will need another “redo” too, to and through Highway 2 to the next county. What about public transportation? Would it be encouraged or improved? I’m not so confident about that.

Yet, another question: With all the new residents, there will most definitely be the need for more law enforcement, fire and safety stations and the staffing of grocery stores, bars, banks, casinos, schools, before- and after-school care facilities, restaurants and diners, churches, traffic control, recreational parks and trails, etc. Where will they fit into these plans? After we’re all built out? What public open space will be left, other than the rivers? I think organized infrastructure is taking a dangerous backseat to the advancing sprawl of housing, “workforce,” “affordable” or “secondary residences.” Whoa, Nellie!

There are many other big questions to be asked out there. I’m just not seeing the responsible development this valley needs happening.

Skeeter Johnston

Whitefish