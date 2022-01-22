Hungry Horse Woman Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution

A Hungry Horse woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of supervised release this week after she admitted to distributing methamphetamine throughout Flathead County, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigators learned that Moskaloff was involved in distributing meth in Flathead County. During two separate traffic stops in January 2020 and February 2021, officers found meth and firearms in vehicles that Moskaloff was in.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.