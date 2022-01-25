Man Dies, Woman Injured in Early Morning House Fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls man died and a woman suffered burns in a house fire early Monday, Great Falls Fire Rescue said.

The fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. and involved a house and a vehicle, officials said.

The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Salt Lake City, ABC Fox Montana reports.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials have not released the name of the man who died.