Man Dies, Woman Injured in Early Morning House Fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls man died and a woman suffered burns in a house fire early Monday, Great Falls Fire Rescue said.
The fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. and involved a house and a vehicle, officials said.
The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Salt Lake City, ABC Fox Montana reports.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials have not released the name of the man who died.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.