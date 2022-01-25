Under The Big Sky Announces 2022 Festival Lineup

Under The Big Sky on Tuesday announced its 2022 lineup for this year’s music and arts festival at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, at the same venue where the widely celebrated inaugural event took place in 2019.

The July festival will feature music from more than 30 performing acts, including Turnpike Troubadours, Lord Huron, Cody Jinks, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, and Midland.

Also performing at this year’s festival will be Trampled By Turtles, Shakey Graves, Zach Bryan, Margo Price, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, Sierra Ferrell and Hogslop String Band.

Additional performers include American Aquarium, Jamie Wyatt, Leah Blevins, Nick Shoulders, Paul Cauthen, Sierra Hull, Stephen Wilson Jr., Suzanne Santo, The Helnore Highwater Band, The Silent Comedy, Tre Burt, Warren Zelders, Big Sky City Lights, Emily Clark, Hannah King, Honey Bandit, Michelle Rivers, Mynxx and The Lil Smokies.

A poster for the 2022 Under The Big Sky festival in Whitefish.

Performers at this year’s festival represent a range of sounds, including indie rock, outlaw country, bluegrass, and psychedelic soul, as well as a selection of local talent.

In a press release, event organizers describe the festival as showcasing “some of the very best and emerging talent in folk, alt-country, bluegrass, and rock music in the heart of one of Montana’s most unspoiled regions of natural wilderness.”

The Under The Big Sky Rodeo, Round-up and Music Festival will kick off on the night of Friday July 15 with a rodeo and performances from Turnpike Troubadours and Paul Cauthen. The festival will continue with two full days of entertainment on July 16 and July 17. Along with musical performances the festival will offer other activities including a daily rough stock rodeo, trail rides, food and beverages.

Outriders Present, the festival’s production and promotion company, has made some additional changes to the event this year, including new protocols to improve parking. The festival will also reduce its daily capacity to 20,000 people, and plans to expand on site to provide more space, including by enlarging the creek stage area. Additionally, the festival plans to double the number of water stations, and will add restrooms to both general admission and VIP sections.

This year marks the third year for Under The Big Sky, which began in 2019. The festival underwent a one-year hiatus during the pandemic before returning in 2021. Performers last year included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Lilly Hiatt, Emmylou Harris and Dwight Yoakam.

Tickets and further information can be found at www.underthebigskyfest.com