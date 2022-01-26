Podcast: An Omicron Wave

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Across the country there have been winter surges in COVID-19 cases, most related to the Omicron variant, and Montana is not immune. Flathead County is seeing the highest levels of hospitalizations and case numbers since the height of the delta-variant surge last fall and hospital staff are close to being overwhelmed. On Monday, the county health department’s last situation update reported 222 new cases, 2701 active cases and 55 hospitalizations.

Reporter Mike Kordenbrock joins host Micah Drew to break down some of the latest COVID-19 numbers and what it means for residents. Don’t forget to read Mike and fellow reporter Maggie Dresser’s reporting on the omicron surge.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including ongoing litigation over a nearby water bottling plant, the end of Whitefish’s permanent recycling site, the approval of a new hotel in Kalispell and the new name for Flathead’s professional sports team.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.