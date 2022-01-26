Whitefish Ski Joring Event Postponed

The annual Whitefish Ski Joring event at Big Mountain Ranch has been postponed until further notice.

The event traditionally takes place during the Whitefish Winter Carnival and organizers said they are still working on dates to hold the popular event that involves horses towing skiers around a course with jumps and other features.

Whitefish Winter Carnival continues through next weekend with the Grand Parade at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5. See the complete schedule here.

For updates on the ski joring event visit whitefishskijoring.com or check out Whitefish Ski Joring on Facebook.