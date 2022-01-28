Officials ID Billings Men Who Died After Shooting in Pickup Truck

BILLINGS – Yellowstone County officials on Thursday released the names of two men who died of gunshot wounds after a fight apparently broke out among three men in a pickup truck.
Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante J. Bezpaletz, 30, died early Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Linder said. Both men are from Billings.
Officers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a tree and found the two men dead in the truck and a third man with severe trauma to his neck. He was taken to the hospital.
The case is still under investigation.
