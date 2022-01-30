Selenium Limits Should be Kept in Place

I grew up in North Idaho and then returned to this area about 13 years ago after retirement. When I moved back here, I was captured by the beauty of this area, and I’ve found that the people in this community truly care about keeping our beautiful places pristine. We are lucky here in North Idaho to have many natural places to appreciate. This also means that we have a responsibility to ensure that the places we all love are protected from degradation, pollution, and other harm.

I learned recently that the Kootenai River, one of the spots in North Idaho that many of us have enjoyed spending time fishing in, playing, and recreating at, is in danger because of selenium pollution. A Canadian coal mining company called Teck is leaching selenium into the Elk River Valley, which flows into Lake Koocanusa in Montana, and then flows downstream into our Kootenai River here in Idaho.

Montana recently set new limits on selenium pollution in their waters, which is comforting because it means that less downstream selenium pollution will be coming into our water in North Idaho. I was happy to see that Montana was taking steps to protect this river. However, Teck is now trying to overturn the Montana limits. I am disappointed that Montana is even considering listening to Teck’s arguments.

I don’t understand how a Canadian mining company has the right to try to appeal a U.S. standard that was put in place to make sure our waters and aquatic ecosystems stay safe. Montana should keep these selenium limits in place to protect their waters, and Idaho’s.

Dave Pietz

Sandpoint, Idaho