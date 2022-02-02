Library, School and Health Boards

In this writer’s 45-plus years of teaching high school American Government classes, it was repeatedly emphasized that even though everyone concentrates on the Presidential race, the U.S. Congressional races and the statewide races, the public officials that affect your everyday life the most are your County Commissioners, City Councilors, School Board Trustees and County Sheriff. For many years, progressive liberals have recognized the accuracy of that statement and have worked diligently to take control of those arenas. From establishing that elections of such offices be nonpartisan (so the people wouldn’t know their affiliations) to cloaking the progressive agenda in euphemisms like “democratic virtues” the takeover of those arenas has been exposed by recent events. If there is a silver lining in the dark cloud of the COVID era, it is that the People have been awakened to the pervasive influence of the left in their libraries, schools, and governing boards. And it is time for a virtuous People to restore their sovereignty.

Progressives are fond of using the phrase “democratic virtues” and the need to protect democracy as if it was the legitimate goal of government. It is not! The legitimate goal of government is justice; or as Thomas Jefferson states in the Declaration of Independence, “securing the rights of man.” Democracy is a methodology of government that has failed as miserably as socialism. A useful definition of democracy is “tyranny of the majority,” and it is no accident that the liberal agenda assumes that it is the goal of government. A common metaphor about democracy is that “democracy is two wolves and a sheep discussing what’s for dinner.” The Founders recognized that a “tyranny of the majority” was as dangerous as the tyranny of King George.

School, health, and library boards all over Montana have discovered that the People are awakening to the fact that those institutions no longer can operate behind the cloak of secrecy. The Sovereign People now recognize that their children are being indoctrinated with values such as the sexualizing of young people, that marriage between one man and one woman is obsolete, that America was founded by racists and that the U.S. Constitution was a pro-slavery document. And when the Flathead County Library Board attempts to restore some decency and attempts to remove a pornographic and pedophilic book from general circulation, the false drums of “censorship” beat loudly. Do not listen to the false sirens of those who say that pornography is artistic literature and that our children need access and should be free to make their own choices regarding such material. Parents and concerned citizens must continue to be involved and stand firm against those that would destroy the values that are the basis of the American experience.

John Fuller is a Kalispell Republican state representative.