Market Trends: Flathead County Home Listings Added by Calendar Month

Back in August, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences listed for $150,000 to $799,999). Let’s refresh the data, to compare January through December for the past three years (see chart). We see a serious decrease in new listing quantities in 2021, compared with prior years, for March, May through October and December. Slim pickings …

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.