Samaritan House Offers Shelter for FairBridge Inn’s Long-Term Guests

Officials at the Samaritan House announced on Wednesday that they will immediately be offering shelter space and other resources for individuals and families who will lose their long-term housing at the FairBridge Inn, Suites and Outlaw Convention Center following its sale.

In addition to shelter, the Samaritan House will also offer kitchen and cafeteria services, case management and assistance with other local organizations.

“It is our wish as well as the wishes of many in the Flathead, that no one sleeps outside,” said a Samaritan House spokesperson in a press release.

A portion of the FairBridge has hosted long-term guests at the hotel with inexpensive monthly rates for the past several years, but it recently sold to developers with Fortify Holdings, LLC to transform the hotel into multifamily housing.

Local leaders have been brainstorming solutions to prevent at least 100 residents, many who are veterans, single mothers, disabled and elderly individuals, since the Kalispell Planning Board approved the project last month.

In January, Steve Rice, the hotel’s CEO, sent the hotel guests a notice to vacate the property by Feb. 12.