Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council Votes to Remove President

LAME DEER — The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council has voted to remove its president from office after the tribe’s vice president complained she failed to take action against an employee who used a tribal credit card to make $7,000 in purchases that did not follow financial procedures.

The council’s 8-2 vote to remove Donna Fisher from office followed a six-hour hearing Wednesday in Lame Deer, The Billings Gazette reported.

Tribal Vice President Serena Wetherelt was serving as interim president for two days in December when she learned about the credit card purchases.

Wetherelt tried to fire the chief of staff, but Fisher continued her employment and took no disciplinary action, the complaint said. Fisher said Wetherelt overstepped her authority as acting president in taking on personnel issues.

Northern Cheyenne Councilmember Norma Gourneau said the issue for the council was why President Fisher didn’t support the vice president’s actions.

Fisher’s attorney said even if the allegations against Fisher were true, they did not meet the standard for removal for gross neglect of her duties.

Wetherelt assumed the role of acting president. A special presidential election must take place within the next three months.

Fisher is the third Northern Cheyenne tribal president to be removed from office in the past decade.