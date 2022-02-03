Police in Eastern Montana Investigating Homicide in Sidney

SIDNEY — Police in the eastern Montana town of Sidney are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead last week, Police Chief Mark Kraft said.

Someone requested a welfare check on Christopher Wetzstein, 50, last Friday morning when he didn’t show up for work and officers found him dead in his home, Kraft said.

An autopsy performed Monday determined that Wetzstein had been killed, but officials are awaiting further findings.

Kraft did not say how Wetzstein died. However, a statement by police said there did not appear to be any threat of safety to the community.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the investigation. No charges have been filed in the case, The Billings Gazette reports.